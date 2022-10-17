Dwayne Johnson’s Joke About Making A Sex Tape With His Wife Is So Funny, And I Can’t Stop Laughing

During a rapid-fire round of questions, Kelly asked Dwayne Johnson which of his movies would be Black Adam’s favorite.
“Uh, I made a movie one time with my wife…No, never mind,” he said.
In case you don’t get it, he’s joking about making a sex tape with his wife. LOL! 😂
“Sorry, kidding!” he exclaimed as the audience laughed.
Kelly shot out of her chair and walked around with her hands in the hair.
“The amount of time it took for me to get that!” she said once she returned.
“If they play back my face, I’m literally like, ‘That’s sweet,’ and then I go, ‘OH.'”
“Don’t brag,” she jokingly admonished Dwayne before smiling.
Oh, Dwayne. Awesome actor, incredible dad, and total jokester. We love you!
Source link