Exact Editions Facilitates Memberships to Genealogy and Dog Ownership Resources

Exact Editions announced the following:

Warners Group Publications has created two fully-searchable digital archives of Family Tree [family-tree.co.uk/membership] & Your Dog [yourdog.co.uk/membership-benefits] in collaboration with digital publishing services provider Exact Editions, which form part of new membership packages available through their website. Membership includes unlimited and fully-searchable digital access to a modern archive of each respective magazine.

Family Tree has been passionate about helping readers discover and explore their family history since its first publication in 1984. Membership not only features access to the magazine, for guidance on everything from starting your tree and taking a DNA test to navigating online resources, but also exclusive member club meetings and live meet-the-expert events.

Your Dog knows that our dogs are valued members of our families, and that our lives revolve around them and their well-being. As well as a magazine packed full of heart-warming canine stories, membership includes discounts from dog-friendly places around the UK.

For more information, read the press release.

