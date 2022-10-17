Florida off the beaten track

by Graham McKenzie

Florida, especially if you are willing to explore off the beaten track, is definitely the vacation gift that keeps on giving.

A few furlongs from Orlando ls Ocala/Marion County, which is home to some world leading attractions.

Natural geological phenomena, crystal clear waters and, apologies to Kentucky, the epicentre of America’s equine sport.

First up for me was the World Equestrian Centre which has its own private airfield, rooms with comfortable sleeping arrangements, individual showers, hot drinks and food on demand. And this is just and exclusively for our equine friends. Horseplay here in Ocala is a different class of stable and the occupants are treated, quite rightly, as very important visitors.

Humans are however not left without a comfort blanket of luxury for in the hotel next door the opulence and attention to detail is of the highest order. Many of the rooms have views over the modern showground where the pampered horse guests compete. Food wise, we enjoyed a splendid five course meal from the aptly named Stirrups restaurant whilst seated on the concourse of the arena. No competitions were in progress at the time.

Not being one to look a gift horse in the mouth the next morning I took the opportunity to go riding – for the first time ever! I wasn’t about to embark on a three-day event but at the nearby Canyons Zip Line and Adventure Park my trusty steed ‘Bear’ was about to take me trekking across the miniature scarp and vale topography.

I liked to think that my newly acquired horsemanship skills guided me up and down the hillocks, but I suspect ‘Bear’ could have done it with his eyes closed. I arrived back at the ranch unharmed, self-satisfied and delighted. Others in the group went the aerial route with some eye watering zip lines across deep lakes. Great fun!

Well, you can take a horse to water, but you can’t make it drink. To not drink in the beauty of the aqua based attractions in Ocala/Marion County you would have to be an ass. These are more examples of the fantastic natural assets produced by the giant Floridian Aquifer system. Every so often you will come across crystal clear waters at a very comfy temperature which not only attract human recreation but also all manner of wildlife including birds, manatees, fish and otters.

Rainbow River allowed me to complete another first by kayaking down and then back up the river over a three-hour period. All the help, safety, kit and support are at hand in what is an easily accessible public facility.

Also open to the public is a unique look at the beauty and underwater scenery of Silver Springs State Park. Glass bottom boat rides, which have been in operation for many decades allow a fabulous look at how hot water springs have created and eroded the geology to create a wonderland that is truly remarkable.

Such is the splendour of the park that visitors from long ago have been coming to enjoy the waters with artefacts’ on display from Native Americans to a rowboat brought by Spanish settlers plus abandoned props from old Hollywood productions.

With all of this comes many choices of bars, restaurants and live music. Ocala has an historic downtown area centred around the colourfully lit town square which could easily take you back to the late 1950’s. The streets surrounding the square offer a variety of independent shops as well as food and drink, most of which are supplied from local sources. You would be stretched to find a better example of small-town America than Ocala.

Just forty minutes from Orlando, it’s worth the trip.