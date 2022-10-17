Harrison Ford confirmed to enter MCU with two back-to-back movies

The Indiana Jones star is set to enter the superhero franchise in Captain America: New World Order which starts shooting next year. Harrison Ford will co-star opposite the new Cap Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie.
The 80-year-old Hollywood legend is taking over the role of General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, which was previously played by William Hurt before his death in March at 71.
The Marvel military figure character starred in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk and has featured more recently in MCU movies Captain America: Civil War, Avengers Infinity War, Avengers Endgame and Black Widow.
The plot details for Captain America 4 remain under wraps, but let’s not forget that Thunderbolt Ross is also the Red Hulk in the comics, so perhaps Ford will be turning into the beast in the new movie.
Danny Ramirez and Carl Lumbly will be reprising their roles of Joaquin Torres and Isaiah Bradley from The Falcon and the Winter Solider Disney+ show too.
Meanwhile, Tim Blake Nelson is returning to the MCU as Samuel Sterns aka the villainous Leader who previously appeared in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk.
Ford will also be playing Ross in another 2024 movie for the Disney superhero franchise called Thunderbolts.
The supervillain team includes Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour) and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko).
Ford’s next blockbuster is Indiana Jones 5, which is set around 1969 and hits cinemas next summer. The film will be the 80-year-old’s first since 2020’s The Call of the Wild and his Han Solo cameo in 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
Meanwhile, on TV, he is set to star in the Yellowstone prequel 1923 with Helen Mirren following 1883.
Captain America: New World Order hits cinemas on May 3, 2024 and Thunderbolts follows on July 26, 2024.
