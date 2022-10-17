Harrison Ford confirmed to enter MCU with two back-to-back movies

The Indiana Jones star is set to enter the superhero franchise in Captain America: New World Order which starts shooting next year. Harrison Ford will co-star opposite the new Cap Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie.

The 80-year-old Hollywood legend is taking over the role of General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, which was previously played by William Hurt before his death in March at 71.

The Marvel military figure character starred in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk and has featured more recently in MCU movies Captain America: Civil War, Avengers Infinity War, Avengers Endgame and Black Widow.

The plot details for Captain America 4 remain under wraps, but let’s not forget that Thunderbolt Ross is also the Red Hulk in the comics, so perhaps Ford will be turning into the beast in the new movie.

Danny Ramirez and Carl Lumbly will be reprising their roles of Joaquin Torres and Isaiah Bradley from The Falcon and the Winter Solider Disney+ show too.