Income tax cut scrapped – Jeremy Hunt confirms massive U–turn

Last month, the former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng outlined a proposal to bring forward the reduction of the basic rate of income tax from 20 percent to 19 percent. Following the unfavourable reception to the mini-Budget, Mr Kwarteng has been replaced by Jeremy Hunt in the role. Speaking to the BBC over the weekend, Mr Hunt said “some taxes will have to go up” as the British economy continues to face the prospect of a recession. In his statement today, the Chancellor confirmed the basic rate of income tax will remain at 20 perent “indefinitely, as well as other changes to the energy price guarantee and other tax reversals.

Later today, Mr Hunt will appear in front of Parliament to answer questions about the reversal of the majority of Prime Minister Liz Truss’ mini-Budget. However, to ease market concerns, the Chancellor gave a public video statement to inform the public and investors as to the Government’s next steps.

On income tax, Mr Hunt said: “It is a deeply held Conservative value – a value that I share – that people should keep more of the money that they earn. But at a time when markets are rightly demanding commitments to sustainable public finances, it is not right to borrow to fund this tax cut.”

Discussing the impact of today’s decision, Quilter’s tax and financial planning expert Rachael Griffin said: “The Government is now scrambling to show some semblance of credibility on tax and spending, as they dig their way out of Kwasi Kwarteng’s calamitous ‘mini budget’.

“The latest U-turn on a policy-that-never-was sees the reduction in income tax from 20 percent to 19 percent from April 2023 scrapped. The idea that you can cut taxes in search of growth is quickly being swept aside for austerity mark II.

“Had the cut come into place in April 2023, an average UK earner on £30,000 a year would have paid £174 less in tax next year. However, they will still benefit from Kwarteng’s abolition of the 1.25 percentage point increase to national insurance which Hunt has kept in place, saving them around £218 next year.

“A higher earner on an annual salary of £100,000 will now pay £377 more in income next tax year, while benefiting by more than £1,000 from Kwarteng’s previous national insurance hike reversal.”

