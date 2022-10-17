James Corden is traumatized by a relationship gone wrong in teaser trailer for Amazon series Mammals

James Corden promises a darkly comic look at relationships in the first teaser trailer for his upcoming Amazon series Mammals, which was released on Monday.

Corden, 44, is joined by Sally Hawkins, 46, in the show, which stars the outgoing Late Late Show host as a chef at a Michelin-starred restaurant suffering serious relationship issues.

The teaser dropped as the comic actor was in the news for another kerfuffle after he was banned from New York City’s swanky restaurant Balthazar in a scathing social media post from the owner that detailed his allegedly rude behavior to servers.

New project: James Corden, 44, stars in the teaser trailer for the upcoming Amazon Prime series Mammals, which was released on Monday

Mammals, which is described as a drama despite having some black comedy in the first teaser, appears to center around Corden’s chef and a group of other possibly interrelated people struggling with relationships and grief.

To the beat of a metronome, Corden is introduced along with quick shots of Hawkins, Melia Kreiling (who plays Corden’s wife), Colin Morgan and even the iconic singer Tom Jones.

‘If you had to choose three words to express your relationship, what would they be?’ a therapists asks Corden in voiceover.

‘Confusion. Anger. Disbelief,’ he says, continuing. ‘Fury. Stupefaction. Trauma. Turmoil. And total astonishment.’

Blink and you’ll miss her: The series also stars Sally Hawkins, who is only briefly seen

According to the synopsis, Corden’s character Jamie’s ‘world implodes when he discovers shocking secrets about his pregnant wife, Amandine (Melia Kreiling)

Moving on: He then ‘finds himself hunting for answers with the help of his brother-in-law Jeff (Colin Morgan). Through this hunt, the cracks in Jeff’s marriage to Jamie’s sister Lue (Sally Hawkins) also widen’; Corden pictured with Tom Jones

Very little of the actual substance is spelled out in the teaser.

According to the synopsis, Corden’s character Jamie’s ‘world implodes when he discovers shocking secrets about his pregnant wife, Amandine.’

He then ‘finds himself hunting for answers with the help of his brother-in-law Jeff (Colin Morgan). Through this hunt, the cracks in Jeff’s marriage to Jamie’s sister Lue (Sally Hawkins) also widen.’

Jamie is seen punching another chef in the kitchen of his restaurant in one quick shot, while his wife Amandine tell him, ‘It’s only sex,’ in another scene.

‘Love is impossible!’ he shouts in voiceover as she is seen burning a piece of paper.

His brother-in-law Jeff (Morgan) is also seen having some kind of crisis via closeups of his increasingly sweat-covered face.

Losing his cool: Jamie is seen punching another chef in the kitchen of his restaurant in one quick shot

No big deal: His wife Amandine tell him, ‘It’s only sex,’ in another scene

In the dumps: His brother-in-law Jeff (Morgan) is also seen having some kind of crisis via closeups of his increasingly sweat-covered face

The brief clip ends with what appears to be the same therapist clarifying, ‘I should remind you, I’m a grief therapist. I’m not a relationship therapist.’

‘What’s the difference?’ says Amandine.

The final shot features her and Jamie on the deck of a ship as a large whale breaches in a mist of water.

The six-episode series will be released on Amazon Prime streaming starting on November 11.

It appears to be Corden’s first big project since announcing his departure from The Late Late Show in April of this year.

Whoops: The brief clip ends with what appears to be the same therapist clarifying, ‘I should remind you, I’m a grief therapist. I’m not a relationship therapist’

Same thing: ‘What’s the difference?’ says Amandine

Majestic: The final shot features her and Jamie on the deck of a ship as a large whale breaches in a mist of water

Corden may be playing a chef in the upcoming show, but he won’t be back to the upscale New York City Balthazar to get pointers anytime soon.

On Monday, the restaurant’s owner Keith McNally, 71, banned the entertainer in an Instagram post recounting two times he visited the restaurant and was allegedly rude to his servers.

The restaurateur claimed that Corden found a hair in his entrée during a meal in June, at which point he allegedly was ‘nasty’ to the server and demanded a free round of drinks and to have all of the previous drinks taken off the bill in exchange for not getting a bad Yelp review.

McNally said the actor returned on October 9 and supposedly sent back his wife’s egg yolk omelette because ‘there was a little bit of egg white mixed with the egg yolk.’

After a second omelette was mistakenly sent out with fries instead of the original salad, McNally said that Corden screamed, ‘You can’t do your job! You can’t do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelette myself!’

He was apparently pacified after free champagne was brought over, but McNally — who claimed that Corden behaved similarly at his former restaurant Cafe Luxembourg — had had enough of the British TV personality.

Also on Monday, restaurateur Keith McNally, 71, banned the Late Late Show host from his restaurant Balthazar because of his ‘extremely nasty’ treatment of staff