Jimmy Page Hated the Butchered Version of 1 Led Zeppelin Classic, and He Was 100% Right

Led Zeppelin changed the music scene when they came along. They produced instantly recognizable classics and several underrated songs that became gems for devoted fans. One way Led Zeppelin operated differently than their contemporaries in The Beatles and The Rolling Stones was by not releasing singles. Founding guitarist Jimmy Page wanted Led Zeppelin to be an album band instead of a singles band. Page hated the trimmed version of the Led Zeppelin classic “Whole Lotta Love,” which proved he was right to hold firm to his no-singles vision for the band.
Jimmy Page focused on making Led Zeppelin albums artistic statements
Page toured America with the Yardbirds before forming Led Zeppelin. He knew the United States had a radio market for music that went beyond singles. Page stuck to that vision throughout Zep’s career.
“I produced ‘Whole Lotta Love’ — and the entire second album — as an un-editable expression, a work that had to be aired on stereo FM to make sense,” Page once told the Wall Street Journal.
Page operated with the stated goal of not releasing singles. Atlantic Records, which distributed Led Zeppelin’s work in the U.S., had other ideas. The label released a butchered version of “Whole Lotta Love” as a single, and Page hated it so much that he only listened to it once, which he was right to do.
Page hated the butchered single version of ‘Whole Lotta Love,’ and he was absolutely right