Konnan Gives Insight Into Marvel And AAA’s Experimental Relationship

“Disney doesn’t just go in blind,” Konnan continued. “We’ve had meeting after meeting after meeting after f***ing meet, because they go through everything with a fine tooth comb. They’re very detail-oriented. There’s a reason they’re at where they’re at, and I’ve learned a lot through this process. But they also listen to my feedback, which is cool … Now, the wrestling fans haven’t really gotten into it yet, because we only do them once every month, so there’s no real continuation. But I guess, cause they show us remarks from their fans, their fans love it. They like it a lot. And so they’re all in, and I would not be surprised if you see this on Disney+.”

A Marvel match took place prior to TripleMania XXX: Mexico City this past weekend, and will air on AAA TV this weekend. The match unfortunately featured a serious cervical injury to El Dragon, a luchador who was portraying El Furioso [The Hulk] in the match; as of this writing, Furioso was scheduled to have surgery today.

While it’s unknown what exactly will air on the Disney+ schedule, a Marvel title match featuring the victorious talent from the TripleMania pre-show will take place a week later, at an AAA TV taping in Acapulco, Guerrero, Mexico, on December 28.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Keepin it 100 with Konnan and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription