Lagosians must imbibe the culture of protecting the environment : TV360 Nigeria

Lagos state government has strongly advocated for the protection of environment by maintaining the habit of cleanliness and keeping communities clean.

The Director. office of Drainage, Lagos state Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Adeyinka Benjamin said this at the walk for nature 2022 held in the state.

He also lamented the high rate of deforestation and wild life extinction while calling for action to curb this trend.

On his part, the Director Legal ministry of environment and water resources, Olubunmi Obadan said residents must imbibe the culture of protecting the environment by reducing carbon emission.