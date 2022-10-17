‘Leads to wrinkles’ – Doctor shares what to avoid using on skin

Dr Vanita Rattan is a cosmetic formulator and a doctor in Medicine (MBBS) and Physiology/Pharmacology (BSc) who has 40,000 cases of hyperpigmentation globally within her career, with an impressive 95 percent success rate. She spoke to Express.co.uk about the products that are advertised to look after your skin, but are in fact harmful to most people. Dr Rattan listed the items that one shouldn’t use on the skin in order to maintain a youthful glow.

Make-up wipes are a popular product that are handy for removing make-up, but “don’t really clean your skin”, according to Dr Rattan.

“They tend to spread around dirt and grime, while irritating your skin in the process,” she explained.

“Then there’s the temptation to scrub your face with makeup remover wipes, which can also cause red, inflamed skin and lead to early wrinkles. Using make-up wipes too often can dehydrate your skin, as they remove the natural oils on your face.

“They are full of preservatives, chemicals and artificial fragrances which can aggravate your skin. Not to mention their contribution to environmental damage, as many are made with non-biodegradable plastic and synthetic fibres which clog our sewers, line our beaches and fill wastelands.”

