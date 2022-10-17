Ludicrous BT deal offers you broadband, Sky TV and Netflix for just £6

Now here’s a deal that could be very hard to refuse. BT has just announced a brand new discount that is offering customers full broadband and TV access for just £6 per month. Considering that BT’s broadband alone usually starts from around £25 per month this is one mighty bargain. Along with beaming the web into homes, the new deal also features full Netflix access and even a swathe of premium channels from Sky including Sky Atlantic, Sky Max and Sky Witness.

If you thought that was good things get even better as there’s also a BT TV Box Pro thrown in as well with this device offering the ability to record 600 hours of content along with beaming shows to the big screen in full 4K definition.

Of course, like all good things in life this deal does come with a catch.

BT says that the £6 per month offer lasts for the first three months of the deal with things then rising to a slightly less impressive £34.99 per month for basic broadband speeds.

Although that’s clearly not as cheap as the initial £6 price it’s still pretty good value for money with BT promising that this offer will save customers £264 over the term of the 24-month contract.

Here are full details about the deals