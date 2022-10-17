Men’s Tennis Continues Fall Slate at Brown Invitational – Boston University Athletics

Categories
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Boston University men’s tennis team continued the fall schedule over the weekend at the Brown Invitational.

The Terriers won four of five singles matches against Brown and went a combined 4-2 against Quinnipiac. BU also had a strong performance in doubles, posting an identical 2-1 score against both schools.

Freshman Corey Craig won in straight sets against Quinnipiac’s Andreas Wahlen-Merediz (6-0, 7-5) and then rallied from a set down to dispatch Brown’s former five-star recruit, Roger Chou, in a super tiebreaker for the 1-6, 6-1, 10-4 victory. 

Junior Ben Letzer also defeated both schools, collecting a 7-6, 6-0 win over Brown’s George Bader and a 7-6(8), 6-3 victory against Quinnipiac’s Csanad Nyaradi.

Both men also went 2-0 in doubles, first teaming together for a 6-1 win over Brown. Craig doubled up with classmate Alejandro Licea for a 6-4 victory against Quinnipiac, while Letzer and junior Jonah Dickson posted a 6-3 win.

Licea and Dickson each had a singles win alongside sophomores Dion Loutas and Adrian Pawlowski.

The Terriers will compete at the Dartmouth Invitational on Oct. 21-23.

SINGLES

Ben Letzer (2-0)
def. George Bader (Brown): 7-6, 6-0
def. Csanad Nyaradi (QU): 7-6(8), 6-3
 
Corey Craig (2-0)
def. Roger Chou (Brown): 1-6, 6-1, 10-4
def. Andreas Whalen-Merediz (QU): 6-0, 7-5

Jonah Dickson (1-1)
lost to Chun Lam (Brown): 6-4, 2-6, 10-4
def. Ayato Arakaki (QU): 3-6, 7-5, 10-8

Alejandro Licea (1-1)
def. Philip Cornelissen (Brown): 6-0, 6-0
lost to Donovan Brown (QU): 6-4, 6-0

Dion Loutas (1-0)
def. Andreas Whalen-Merediz (QU): 7-6, 6-4

Adrian Pawlowski (1-0)
def. George Bader (Brown): 6-4, 6-4

Jose Maria Robalino (0-1)
lost to Donovan Brown (QU): 6-2, 6-2

DOUBLES

Johann Sajonz / Adrian Pawlowski (1-0)
def. Cornelissen / Bader (Brown): 6-3

Jonah Dickson / Alejandro Licea (0-1)
lost to Chou / Lam (Brown): 6-4

Corey Craig / Ben Letzer (1-0)
def. Cornelissen / Bader (Brown): 6-1

Ben Letzer / Jonah Dickson (1-0)
def. Shaurya Sood / Ayato Arakaki (QU): 6-3

Corey Craig / Alejandro Licea (1-0)
def. Gaurav Mootha / Yasha Laskin (QU): 6-4

Dion Loutas / Johann Sajonz (0-1)
lost to Laskin/Mootha (QU): 7-6(4)



