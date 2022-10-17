Men’s Tennis Continues Fall Slate at Brown Invitational – Boston University Athletics

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Boston University men’s tennis team continued the fall schedule over the weekend at the Brown Invitational.
The Terriers won four of five singles matches against Brown and went a combined 4-2 against Quinnipiac. BU also had a strong performance in doubles, posting an identical 2-1 score against both schools.
Freshman Corey Craig won in straight sets against Quinnipiac’s Andreas Wahlen-Merediz (6-0, 7-5) and then rallied from a set down to dispatch Brown’s former five-star recruit, Roger Chou, in a super tiebreaker for the 1-6, 6-1, 10-4 victory.
Junior Ben Letzer also defeated both schools, collecting a 7-6, 6-0 win over Brown’s George Bader and a 7-6(8), 6-3 victory against Quinnipiac’s Csanad Nyaradi.
Both men also went 2-0 in doubles, first teaming together for a 6-1 win over Brown. Craig doubled up with classmate Alejandro Licea for a 6-4 victory against Quinnipiac, while Letzer and junior Jonah Dickson posted a 6-3 win.
Licea and Dickson each had a singles win alongside sophomores Dion Loutas and Adrian Pawlowski.
The Terriers will compete at the Dartmouth Invitational on Oct. 21-23.
SINGLES
Ben Letzer (2-0)
def. George Bader (Brown): 7-6, 6-0
def. Csanad Nyaradi (QU): 7-6(8), 6-3
Corey Craig (2-0)
def. Roger Chou (Brown): 1-6, 6-1, 10-4
def. Andreas Whalen-Merediz (QU): 6-0, 7-5
Jonah Dickson (1-1)
lost to Chun Lam (Brown): 6-4, 2-6, 10-4
def. Ayato Arakaki (QU): 3-6, 7-5, 10-8
Alejandro Licea (1-1)
def. Philip Cornelissen (Brown): 6-0, 6-0
lost to Donovan Brown (QU): 6-4, 6-0
Dion Loutas (1-0)
def. Andreas Whalen-Merediz (QU): 7-6, 6-4
Adrian Pawlowski (1-0)
def. George Bader (Brown): 6-4, 6-4
Jose Maria Robalino (0-1)
lost to Donovan Brown (QU): 6-2, 6-2
DOUBLES
Johann Sajonz / Adrian Pawlowski (1-0)
def. Cornelissen / Bader (Brown): 6-3
Jonah Dickson / Alejandro Licea (0-1)
lost to Chou / Lam (Brown): 6-4
Corey Craig / Ben Letzer (1-0)
def. Cornelissen / Bader (Brown): 6-1
Ben Letzer / Jonah Dickson (1-0)
def. Shaurya Sood / Ayato Arakaki (QU): 6-3
Corey Craig / Alejandro Licea (1-0)
def. Gaurav Mootha / Yasha Laskin (QU): 6-4
Dion Loutas / Johann Sajonz (0-1)
lost to Laskin/Mootha (QU): 7-6(4)
Source link