Men’s Tennis Set to Host ITA Regionals – University of Illinois Athletics

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Illinois men’s tennis will be hosting the ITA Men’s Tennis Regionals from Thursday-Monday at the Atkins Tennis Center and the Dodds Tennis Center for the first time in the Brad Dancer era.

All eleven players will be participating in the tournament, starting with the Round of 32 qualifiers on Thursday at 9 a.m., followed by the Round of 16 qualifiers at 1:30 p.m.

“Hosting regionals is a testament to our incredible facilities and the performance of our staff during elite competitions” Dancer said. “This is the first time since I’ve been at Illinois where we served as the regional host. Not only is it an opportunity for our fans to see the 2022-23 edition of our team, but also a chance to see some of the very best college tennis has to offer. With free admission and Illini competing through-out the day, our community should stop by for breakfast meetings, lunch outings, and even some evening tennis. It will be non-stop action and some incredible tennis.”

The schedule for each day as well as live streaming and live scoring will be posted on FightingIllini.com.