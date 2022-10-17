Minecraft Live 2022 The Recap

Agnes Larsson, Chi Wong, and Nir Vaknin took the stage to show off the camel mob, hanging signs, chiseled bookshelves, and crafting with bamboo: four new features that are included in the next Minecraft update! As a writer, I am quite biased in my excitement for both functional bookshelves and hanging signs, as this means more material to write on and more places to store said writing. My Minecraft Magnum M’Opus can now take the shape of shelf-friendly books as well as both standing and hanging signs, all of them more misleading than the last! And with a mob that has space for two, I can now make sure to trot by them on my camel together with each reader I trick into coming welcome to my realm. Now I just need to keep the bamboo raft a secret so they can’t sail away before they read all 275 chapters. We’ll keep that part between us, alright?

The team didn’t reveal their full plan or final name for the upcoming update, Minecraft 1.20, right away as we have in previous years. This time, we will be gradually announcing all the things that are coming to your Overworld in the next update. In only a matter of weeks, you will be able to test and send feedback on early iterations of the camel, hanging signs, and bamboo crafting in snapshots and betas!

You can access snapshots for Java Edition by enabling them in the “Installations” tab in the launcher, and you can find the instructions for joining betas for Bedrock Edition here. If you haven’t played with snapshots or betas before, keep your eyes on our channels, because I predict that we will be discussing the hows and whens of this process a lot!