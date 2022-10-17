Categories
More Steel Framing Added to the Former Entrance of Shrek 4-D for ‘Villain-Con’ at Universal Studios Florida – WDW News Today


Last month we showed you an update to the entrance of the former Shrek 4-D building at Universal Studios Florida. Now it looks like more steel in being added to the frame.

shrek 4-d

Demolition of Shrek-themed structures at Universal Studios Florida is still underway. The Shrek 4-D attraction closed in January and signage was removed last February. Now a new steel frame has been erected at the entrance of the former attraction.

shrek frame4685

A Minions Villain-Con attraction may be replacing Shrek 4-D.

Hopefully construction on this area progressing means we are getting closer to knowing what will occupy this space next.

