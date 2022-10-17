N.J. pets in need: Oct. 17, 2022

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, more than 100 shelter pets from Florida were airlifted to New Jersey on Oct. 2.

This life-saving airlift transported dogs and cats who were in shelters prior to the storm, making room for the expected influx of homeless or surrendered pets at Florida shelters, including a hard-hit animal shelter in Naples.

St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center in New Jersey took in some of the dogs, making room at their Madison shelter by waiving adoption fees for all animals the weekend of Oct. 1 and 2. As part of its disaster relief efforts, St. Hubert’s also received a transport of dogs on Sept. 29 from Puerto Rico, which had been battered by Hurricane Fiona.

The relief flights from Florida were conducted by Greater Good Charities with support from Tito’s Handmade Vodka. For more information on the shelter, go to https:\\www.sthuberts.org.