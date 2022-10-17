Our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, Naomi Eliason Lowe, passed away peacefully on October 17, 2022. Naomi was born on September 12, 1930 to Emma Dunn and Frederick Leon Eliason. She was born in Brigham City, during the Peach Days Parade. Naomi married James Cyril Lowe on October 26, 1951 in Brigham City. He passed on March 7, 2010.

She was an active participant in the Name Extraction program where she served for 20 years. Her first job was working at the Bank of San Francisco, and she worked at banks for the rest of her career. She attended archaeology college to perfect her knowledge of artifacts. She enjoyed doing genealogy, making jewelry, oil painting, upholstery, metal detecting, camping, rock hounding, Native American artifact finding and sewing. Naomi traveled to England three times because of her genealogy to meet her extended family. She loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children, Scott (Iva) Lowe and MaryAnn Lowe; 8 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; 3 brothers, Eldon, Owen and Floyd; 3 sisters, Elouise, Irma and Norma.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, at Noon.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South from 6-8 pm.

Click this link to view additional details about Naomi’s Services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/naomi-lowe-jensen