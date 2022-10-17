Op/ed: Conserving Cultural Heritage Is a Vital Part of Climate…

In her former job at the National Park Service, Department of

Anthropology Associate Research Professor Marcy Rockman helped oversee

efforts to preserve archeological sites, historic buildings and other

cultural resources threatened by climate change—which themselves can

offer important perspectives on the global problem.

In a new essay in The Hill, Rockman said it’s time to revise our

views of climate change as simply a current physical process and to

return thousands of years of human experience and values to the

equation. In part, she writes, that can be accomplished by directing

some of the $1 billion recently allocated to the National Park Service

by the Inflation Reduction Act to preserving the parks’ cultural aspects.

Cultural heritage is strangely invisible in U.S. attention to climate change.

I say strangely because every community holds history and heritage.

Every community has ties to places and stories that shape our senses of

who we are. Heritage is part of human behavior. It’s part of the social

sciences that help us understand society and how we live in the world.

But somehow, climate change has come to be defined as atmospheric

models, ecosystems and economic impacts — and parks that conserve

heritage at the national scale as nature alone. We’ve developed a blind

spot for the climate connections of deep human connections.

This summer’s stories about flood damage at Yellowstone National Park show this clearly. Damage to cultural heritage of the park was limited to a few sentences at the end of one of many articles about infrastructure and tourism.

Read the rest in The Hill.