Paul McCartney Says a Clip From ‘Get Back’ Helped Him Forgive Himself Over The Beatles Breakup

Many people have their own theories about why The Beatles broke up. Some blame Yoko One, some blame John Lennon, and some blame Paul McCartney. Paul McCartney has denied being the reason The Beatles broke up, but may not have been a hundred percent sure. A recent clip from The Beatles: Get Back helped him forgive himself over the band’s breakup.

‘Get Back’ featured never-before-seen footage of The Beatles

Paul McCartney and Mary McCartney | Kate Green/Getty Images

In 2021, Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson released his three-part eight-hour documentary The Beatles: Get Back on Disney+. The documentary featured re-cut footage from the 1970 Let it Be documentary, which featured a behind-the-scenes look at the end of The Beatles.

While Let it Be didn’t point a specific finger at who’s to blame, many moments showed the band teetering on the edge of a fallout. Paul McCartney was seen as overbearing in recording sessions, John Lennon would bring his wife Yoko Ono to the studio, to the band’s dismay, and George Harrison quit in the middle of a session. In an interview on the Fly on the Wall podcast with David Spade and Dana Carvey, McCartney says he’s never watched Let it Be as he “found it a bit depressing.”

“That period, in my memory, had always been a little bit dark,” McCartney shared. “Because it was to do with The Beatles breaking up, the first Let It Be film was cut a little bit with that in mind. I found it a bit depressing, so I never wanted to watch the first Let It Be film.”

Paul McCartney forgave himself about The Beatles after watching footage from ‘Get Back’