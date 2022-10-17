Categories
Business

Paul McCartney Says a Clip From ‘Get Back’ Helped Him Forgive Himself Over The Beatles Breakup

Many people have their own theories about why The Beatles broke up. Some blame Yoko One, some blame John Lennon, and some blame Paul McCartney. Paul McCartney has denied being the reason The Beatles broke up, but may not have been a hundred percent sure. A recent clip from The Beatles: Get Back helped him forgive himself over the band’s breakup. 

‘Get Back’ featured never-before-seen footage of The Beatles

Paul McCartney and Mary McCartney attend the UK premiere of The Beatles: Get Back
Paul McCartney and Mary McCartney | Kate Green/Getty Images

In 2021, Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson released his three-part eight-hour documentary The Beatles: Get Back on Disney+. The documentary featured re-cut footage from the 1970 Let it Be documentary, which featured a behind-the-scenes look at the end of The Beatles. 

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.