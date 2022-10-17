Peacock TV offers 1-year for $19.99; Catch up on ‘Yellowstone’ before season 5 premiere

Peacock TV wants to get you ready for the “Yellowstone” season 5 premiere by offering a one-year subscription for just $19.99.

With the new promotion, you can watch the first four seasons of the hit drama, starring Kevin Costner, before the new season drops on Nov. 13.

Peacock is the place for NBCUniversal content and has an archive of NBC comedies and dramas, live sports, Universal Studios films and new original content.

Peacock TV options

There are a few options to consider.

Peacock TV Free : Just like the name implies, this is a free service. There are ads and you have access to a limited library or archive.

Peacock Premium with Ads : For $4.99 a month or $50 a year, this plan gives users full access to Peacock TV content with commercial breaks

Peacock Premium without Ads: For $9.99 a month or $100 a year. This paid plan gives users full access to Peacock TV content with no commercials

What is available on Peacock?

What devices support Peacock?

Peacock is available across a variety of devices.

Peacock is compatible with web Browsers including Chrome 70+ (Windows/Mac), Firefox 65+ (Windows/Mac), MS Edge 40+ (Windows 10 or above) and Safari 12+ (Mac). It is available on Mobile and Tablet Devices such as Android: 6.0 or above and iOS: 11 or above.

You can connect TVs, Game Consoles and Streaming Devices, including Android TV-enabled Smart TVs, such as Sony Bravia, and set-top boxes, including NVIDIA Shield, running Android OS 5.1 and above.

Apple TV: Apple TV HD (4th Generation or above) with tvOS 13 or above,

Chromecast: 1st Generation or above,

LG Smart TV: LG WebOS 3.5 or above

PlayStation

4Vizio TV: SmartCast 2.0 or 3.0 (from 2016 and newer)

Xbox One

Mark Heim is a reporter for The Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter @Mark_Heim.