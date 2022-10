Skye is a handsome grey cat. At only three years old, he’s already been bounced around through several homes. He’s definitely ready to find his forever. Skye is fun and athletic. He is not a big fan of other pets and would be happiest as an only cat. For more information on Skye, and to view all of our available animals, visit our website at www.aacspca.org (SPCA of Anne Arundel County)