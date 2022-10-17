‘Prioritise sex and dates’: Therapist shares 5 ways to make relationship last

‘It takes at least a full year to fully know someone.’ (Picture: Getty /TikTok)

At the start of a relationship, you’re in your own little loved up bubble.

Your person still gives you butterflies, and every message from them makes you swoon.

But in any healthy, well-established partnership, the honeymoon phase is exactly that – a phase.

And while that’s totally normal, a relationship therapist has shared five things couples can do to make sure they keep the spark alive as the years pass.

Dr Emily Jamea, from Houston, Texas, who says she’s an expert in all things love and libido, joined a TikTok trend where people reveal the things they wouldn’t do as an expert in their fields.

While sharing what she would advise against as a therapist with more than 15 years experience, she also explained what she would do.

Her TikTok has now amassed millions of views with viewers sharing the tips among their significant others.

In the video, Dr Jamea recommends prioritising intimacy and waiting at least a year before getting married.

Dr Jamea said in the video: ‘I would never get married after knowing someone less than a year.’

This is because the relationship is still new and exciting, which can cloud people’s judgements.

She added: ‘It takes at least a full year to fully know someone’.

The therapist said the second thing to do is forget outdated concepts about relationships, such as ‘the woman can’t call first’.

‘One of the things I love about my husband is that he called when he said he was going to call,’ she explained.

She added, ‘If you like someone it’s okay to show them.’

Her third tip was to keep pursuing one another in the same way you did when you first met. ‘You cannot get lazy and complacent in your relationship, don’t schlep around in sweats all day every day,’ she continued.

Other tips included ‘never stop prioritising sex’ and equally, being understanding of each other’s sexual needs and issues.

She added: ‘We all have off days sometimes and being critical can turn a little hiccup into a big issue, be kind.’

