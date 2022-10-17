Putin mobilises handicapped and blind in desperate bid to boost army

Vladimir Putin is resorting to mobilising handicapped and blind people in a desperate bid to boost his frontline troops. The Russian President finally caved in to his generals and announced a “partial” nationwide mobilisation in September. Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu said the Kremlin would initially conscript 300,000 men.

In his address to the nation to announce the draft, Putin assured Russians that only those who are “currently in the reserve” or who had previous military experience would be eligible for the call up.

He also said officials would prioritise young and healthy reservists.

Despite those assurances, army recruitment officials have decided to round up anyone they can get their hands on.

And this seemingly includes Russians with physical disabilities and chronic illnesses, according to recent reports.

In one case, Oleg Vasiliev received a summons to report to his local military recruitment office.

Mr Vasiliev, who lives in Moscow, suffers from spinal muscular atrophy and is wheelchair bound