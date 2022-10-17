Robbie Coltrane in Quotes: 12 Quotes in honour of the Scottish actor who played Hagrid in Harry Potter

Legendary Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, born in Rutherglen and famous for playing Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, died on October 14 aged 72. Aside from this franchise he was also known for featuring in the James Bond films Goldeneye and The World Is Not Enough and the ITV detective drama Cracker.

After his agent, Belinda Wright, confirmed his death in a hospital near Falkirk his fans were in immediate mourning as ‘Hagrid’ hashtags became viral within minutes on Twitter. The actor of Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, praised his co-star highly as “one of the funniest people” and “an incredible actor”.

In his memory, here are 12 hilarious and heartbreaking quotes in honour of Robbie Coltrane.

1. Robbie Coltrane on… playing Hagrid “He made it quite clear that if I didn’t play the role, I would be dead within a week. As you can imagine, the guy who turned down Hagrid would be like the guy who called the Beatles a guitar band. So I couldn’t possibly refuse, really.” Photo: David Cheskin

2. Robbie Coltrane on… stage fright “Ninety percent of people’s nightmares is standing in front of 1,000 people. Did you know that? And having to speak. You would have thought it would have been a madman tying you up and taking your eyes out.” Photo: Chris Clarke

3. Robbie Coltrane on… trivia “Why is it trivia? People call it trivia because they know nothing and they are embarrassed about it.” Photo: Andrew Parsons