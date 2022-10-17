Russia offers ‘perks’ for fighters’ families amid recruitment scramble





The mayor of Yakutsk said: “In October, the families of mobilised residents may go to a support centre for the families of those [participating in the mobilisation] for a one-off food package consisting of fresh vegetables. “That is: “Cabbage, potatoes, carrot, beetroot and onion, all grown near the city of Yakutsk. “If necessary volunteers will deliver it to your home address.”

Russia attacked Ukrainian cities with drones on Monday, killing at least four people in an apartment building in downtown Kyiv during morning rush hour, and targeted infrastructure across the country in the second wave of air strikes in a week. Ukrainian soldiers fired into the air trying to shoot down the drones after blasts rocked central Kyiv. An anti-aircraft rocket could be seen streaking into the morning sky, followed by an explosion and orange flames, as residents raced for shelter. A pregnant woman was among four people killed in the attack on the residential building, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Ukraine’s Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi said there had been deaths in other cities but did not give a full toll. Kyiv said the attacks were carried out by Iran-made “suicide drones”, which fly to their target and detonate. Russia’s defence ministry said it had carried out a “massive” attack on military targets and energy infrastructure across Ukraine using high-precision weapons. Ukraine’s military said it had destroyed 37 Russian drones since Sunday evening, or around 85 percent of those used in attacks.