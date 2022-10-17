Russian state journalist who interrupted live broadcast flees

Former Russian state TV journalist Marina Ovsyannikova has fled the country after escaping house arrest, her lawyer has said. Dmitry Zakhvatov said Ms Ovsyannikova is currently “under the protection of a European state”.

He declined to provide more details, saying “it may turn out to be a problem” for her.

Ms Ovsyannikova drew the world’s attention in March when she burst into the studio during a live TV broadcast with a placard which read “Stop the war” and “They’re lying to you”. The Kremlin denounced her protest as “hooliganism”.

The 44-year-old was given two months’ house arrest in August over a protest in July when she stood on the embankment of a river opposite the Kremlin and held up a poster calling President Vladimir Putin a murderer and his soldiers fascists.

Facing up to 10 years in prison on charges of spreading fake news about the Russian army, Ms Ovsyannikova said in an online post on October 5 that she had fled house arrest because she had no case to answer. Her whereabouts since then have been unknown.