Santander confirms limited edition 2.75% offer will end today

Santander UK has confirmed the eSaver Limited Edition will be withdrawn today. It leaves Britons with just hours to benefit from this offer if they wish to secure this account.

The bank stated it is withdrawing the product following “unprecedented demand”.

Existing customers will be able to apply until 23:59 on October 17, 2022.

However, the bank has also stated a new competitive offer is set to be launched from tomorrow.

Issue 2 of the eSaver Limited Edition will pay two percent gross, at a variable rate for 12 months.

