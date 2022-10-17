‘Serial abuser’ given life sentence for killing boyfriend

The murder came weeks after he predicted his own death at her hands. Liverpool Crown Court heard that he had texted her after an attack, saying: “You’re a bully and I want you out of my life. I’m not staying around to get killed by you.”

In April, she stabbed him to death at their home in Everton, Merseyside, after they spent an evening together in the pub watching football and ­having a karaoke session. Walsh was convicted of murder last Friday.

Yesterday, she was jailed for a minimum of 18 years and made no attempt to look towards her family as she was led out of the dock. During the sentencing hearing, Judge Andrew Menary said: “This fatal attack was part of a pattern of serious domestic abuse.

“It is a tragic irony that so many members of his family and Gary Morgan himself in his text messages to you predicted that if he stayed with you, you would end up killing him.”

A three-week trial heard the couple met in March 2021, when Walsh contacted landscaper Mr Morgan over Facebook. But their relationship was marred by domestic abuse.

On April 10, she stabbed the tradesman in the chest in a “drink-fuelled, explosive rage”. Afterwards, she claimed that he had been attacked by “some fella in town” before suggesting that one of her former partners may have been responsible.

The court heard she had a history of attacking her boyfriends with weapons, and allegedly once plunged a knife through the wrist of one.