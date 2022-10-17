Snoop Dogg’s Video ‘Crip Ya Enthusiasm’ is the First Collab in Web3 By CoinEdition



Snoop Dogg’s Video ‘Crip Ya Enthusiasm’ is the First Collab in Web3



“Crip Ya Enthusiasm” featured performance captured by Web3 business Astro Project.

It is the first music video created with blockchain-based .

In the Web3 area, celebrities are becoming well-known voices.

On Saturday, the well-known West Coast rapper, Snoop Dogg released the music video for “Crip Ya Enthusiasm,” which featured a virtual performance recorded by Web3 company Astro Project. The same firm also made the digital setting where the video was recorded.

The “Crip Ya Enthusiasm” theme song, which was remixed for the song, is a recurring theme in the music video produced in Unreal Engine. From his attire to his distinctive hairline and glasses, comedian Larry David’s avatar resembles Snoop Dogg.

The video has been watched by over one million viewers on YouTube since its release. “Crip Ya Enthusiasm” is the first music video produced using the blockchain-based software development platform Ethereum.

Web3.js, a JavaScript library that allows developers to control and manage smart contracts, was used in the video. Astro Project has also developed several projects using this software development platform.

When the music video was released, Astro Project gave out 11,111 digital donuts that could be used as access codes to materials like 3D models or character animations.

It also included lessons and tips to assist donut fans in constructing their scenes and animations using Unreal Engine.

The company claims that because a donut is typically one of the first things a 3D artist learns to create, it decided to make the access key look like one.

Snoop Dogg also owns virtual land in the metaverse project, the Sandbox, where one person spent the equivalent of $450,000 to be his neighbor. He has long been an NFT collector, and, despite the market slump, he is still optimistic, claiming that it “weeded out” undesirable individuals and endeavors.

