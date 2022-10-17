State Pension blow as Hunt refuses to confirm triple lock hike

The triple lock remains in doubt after Hunt refused to say whether he would increase State Pension by inflation from April next year. The uncertainty is set to drag on after his evasive answer in Parliament this afternoon.

This morning the newly appointed Chancellor announced a string of Government u-turns, reversing almost everything predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng did in last month’s disastrous mini-budget.

Hunt’s emergency fiscal statement scrapped plans to cut the basic rate of income tax from 20 percent to 19 percent from next April. It will now remain at 20 per cent “indefinitely”.

He also axed the new VAT-free shopping scheme for non-UK visitors and the freeze on alcohol duty rates.

Prime Minister Liz Truss had previously scrapped plans to cut corporation tax and abolish the 45 percent additional rate income tax band.

This kind of backtracking is unprecedented.

Now a top pensions expert has warned these extreme u-turns mean that absolutely nothing is off the table, including the State pension triple lock.

