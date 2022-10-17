State tennis roundup – The Kansan

The Kansan Staff

Railer netters 7th at state

ANDOVER — The Newton High School girls’ tennis team ended the season with a seventh-place team finish at the Class 5A state tournament Friday and Saturday at the Andover District Tennis Center.

Andover won the team title with 37 points, followed by crosstown rival Andover Central at 30, Salina Central at 27, Bishop Carroll at 26 and Topeka Seaman at 24.

The Newton High School doubles team of sophomore Natalie Hershberger and foreign exchange student Giulia Introini finished fourth in the Class 5A state tennis tournament Friday and Saturday at the Andover District Tennis Center. The two finished 3-2 to claim a medal. Earlier in the season, the duo was the first Railer doubles team to win a league title in girls’ tennis. They posted the highest finish at state for the Railer girls in recent years.

Newton scored 11 points.

The Railers were led by the team of sophomore Natalie Hershberger and foreign exchange student Giulia Introini, which finished fourth at 3-2 to claim a medal.

Hershberger and Introini opened play with a win over Sofia Steinmetz and Emily Stove of Mill Valley 6-3, 6-2. In the second round, the Newton duo downed Kate Eckert and Ella Foxhoven of Seaman 6-2, 6-0. In the quarterfinals, Hershberger and Introini downed Hannah Pappademos and Nadia Kaewsai of Andover 6-4, 6-1.

In the semifinals, Hershberger and Introini fell to eventual champion Maya Chon and Bryer Geoffroy of Andover Central 6-1, 6-3. In the third-place match, the Newton team fell to Anna Jittawait and Brooke Walker of Andover 6-2, 6-1.

Hershberger and Introini finish the season 21-8.

In singles play, Haley Ruth finished 0-2. Ruth opened with a loss to Autumn Ashford of Bonner Springs 6-4, 6-4. In the first consolation round, Ruth fell to Logan Jagolinzer of Bishop Carroll 9-0. Ruth, a junior, finishes the season 12-16.

Swather netters 8th at 3-2-1A state

TOPEKA — The Hesston High School girls’ tennis team claimed a medal and an eighth-place team finish Friday and Saturday at the Class 3-2-1A state tournament at the Kossover Tennis Center in Topeka.

Wichita Collegiate won the team title with 55 points. Marysville was a distant second with 25 points. Smoky Valley was third with 20 points. Sterling was fourth with 17 points and Salina Sacred Heart was fifth with 14 points. Hesston was eighth with 12 points.

Hesston was led by the doubles team of senior Cassie Albin and sophomore Kori Kramer, which took fourth at 3-2. Albin and Kramer opened with a win over league rivals Brookelynn Barnett and Kinley Jacques of Haven 6-2, 6-1. In the second round, Albin and Kramer topped Liberty Gilkey and Elizabeth Sneed of Kiowa County 7-5, 6-2. In the quarterfinals, the Hesston team topped Gracie Riner and Leavie Riner of Osborne 6-3, 6-2.

In the semifinals, Albin and Kramer fell to eventual runners-up Kinsley Nichols and Tatum Bhargava of Wichita Collegiate 6-3, 6-2. In the third-place match, the Hesston team fell to Kate Roland and Karissa Wilson of Sterling (the score was not listed).

Albin and Kramer finish the season 20-11.

The team of junior Jaiden Callahan and senior Katherine Friesen went 1-2 to score a point in the team standings. Callahan and Friesen downed Adah Branam and Nora Neumann of Classical School of Wichita 6-3, 6-3; but lost in the second round to Rowland and Wilson of Sterling 6-1, 6-0; and Ashlyn Armstrong and Ryann Metro of Central Plains 9-8 (7-4) in the first consolation round.

Callahan and Friesen end the season 18-10.

Sophomore Molly Martin finished 0-2 in singles play. Martin fell to Haylee Osner of Conway Springs 6-1, 6-4; and Karlyn Woelk of Greeley County 9-3. Martin ends the season 11-17.