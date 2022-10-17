Summer-like conditions likely to leave us Friday: Environment Canada

File Photo (Image Credit: CFJC Today) By James Peters Weather Oct 17, 2022 | 4:31 PM

KAMLOOPS — The end of the elongated summer is nearly here.

Environment Canada forecaster Derek Lee says the days of sunshine and 20-degree warmth will likely be gone by the end of the work week.

Before that, though, Lee is predicting a few smoky days in the Kamloops area, thanks to a flow of air from the south.

“This flow is kind of bringing up smoke from the Washington state forest fires that have been ongoing into the Kamloops region,” Lee told CFJC Today. “As a result, we are looking at local smoke materializing in the forecast for (Tuesday) and even into Wednesday.”