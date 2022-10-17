Frenchman Richard Gasquet edged out Swiss wildcard Stan Wawrinka 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4 to advance to the second round of the European Open at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Monday evening.

Gasquet, ranked No 82, will face the winner of the match between Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp, the No 7 seed, and Swiss qualifier Dominic Stricker next.

Antwerp ATP 250, other first-round results (Lotto Arena, EUR 648.130, most recent results first):