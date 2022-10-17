Categories
The US Army is now a Google Workspace customer


A quarter of a million US Army soldiers will be using collaboration tool Google Workspace after entering into a partnership with the tech giant. 

Google Cloud made its announcement last week, after the service was granted Impact Level 4 authorization by the Department of Defense in July, which sanctions its use for handling controlled unclassified information, such as that pertaining to defense and intelligence. 



