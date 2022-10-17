This Week On The ATP Tour – CW42 – Tennis TourTalk

STARNBERG, October 17, 2022

With just three weeks of the regular season remaining, many Nitto ATP Finals hopefuls will press their claims for the three remaining berths at ATP 250 tournaments this week.

Home favourites to headline Tennis Naploli Cup

Seven-time ATP Tour titlist Matteo Berrettini will try to capture glory on home soil in Naples, where he headlines the field at the Tennis Napoli Cup. Other Italians in action include fourth seed Lorenzo Musetti, Fabio Fognini and Lorenzo Sonego. Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta is the top seed at the Italian event.

ATP250 Naples main draw pic.twitter.com/UHqpE9Iq5z — Michal Samulski (@MichalSamulski) October 16, 2022

Tsitsipas returns to Stockholm

Stefanos Tsitsipas from Greece returns to the site of his first ATP Tour title at the Stockholm Open. The 2018 champion is the top seed at the Swedish event, where Mikael Ymer, Elias Ymer and Leo Borg are the home hopes.

The tough field also includes 2021 Indian Wells champion Cameron Norrie from Great Britain and in-form US-American Frances Tiafoe.

Stockholm Open main draw pic.twitter.com/vUUcYiJYfN — Michal Samulski (@MichalSamulski) October 15, 2022

Hurkacz leads Antwerp line-up

Hubert Hurkacz from Poland is the top seed at the European Open in Antwerp, where Florence champion Felix Auger-Aliassime from Canada will also be in action.

Antwerp singles & doubles draws pic.twitter.com/VR4Im6eHBr — Michal Samulski (@MichalSamulski) October 15, 2022

#NextGenATP players pursuing a place at the Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals who are playing this week include Jiri Lehecka (Stockholm), Luca Nardi and Flavio Cobolli (Naples).