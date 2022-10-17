Today’s Wordle Answer (#485) – October 17, 2022

It’s Monday and that can only mean one thing: We’re back for another week of Wordle guides. After a long weekend, it’s time to get back into the swing of things, and we’re here to make sure you do that by getting the Wordle correct. Fortunately for those who are still dragging on this mid-October Monday, the Wordle answer isn’t difficult at all. The answer is a word every player has likely heard of and will know how to spell. If you haven’t started the October 17 Wordle just yet, then you can check out our list of recommended starting words. However, if you’re already past the starting point and visiting this article, then you might be in need of some help.

That’s where we can come in. Below, players will find two tips for today’s Wordle on October 17. We’ve also spelled out the full answer for players that might not find the hints too helpful.

Today’s Wordle Answer – October 17, 2022

We’ll begin with a couple of hints that directly relate to the answer, but won’t give it away.

Hint 1: This word is the name of one of the four playing card symbols. It can also be used to describe an object that people dig with.

Hint 2: This word has two vowels, one in the middle and one at the end. The vowels are not repeating.

If those hints weren’t enough to get the ball rolling for you, then you can keep reading for the full answer to the October 17 Wordle. The full answer is “spade.” Some players might be thanking the Wordle gods that this relatively easy answer came on a Monday. Hopefully, every player was able to guess the answer correctly and continue their streak. Check back tomorrow for another edition of our Wordle guides.