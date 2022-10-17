Westmoreland campus clippings: Pitt-Greensburg women’s tennis defends AMCC title

Pitt-Greensburg pulled off a repeat as it defended its Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference women’s tennis title.

The Bobcats handled Penn State Behrend, 5-0, in the conference title match.

UPG (11-1) will play in the NCAA Tournament in May.

The Bobcats rolled through the Nos. 2 and 5 singles matches, and swept three doubles matches to claim another title.

Freshman Eden Richey (Valley) and junior Abigail Rosman were named to the all-tournament team.

Junior Emily Ruhlman and Richey won at No. 1 doubles, while Rosman and junior Amber Sterrett (Derry) and junior Cathryn Rossi and junior Isabella Lane (Burrell) teamed up for doubles wins.

Football

Old Dominion: Redshirt junior Robert Kennedy (Jeannette) had four tackles in a 49-21 win over Coastal Carolina.

Saint Vincent: The Bearcats snapped a two-game skid with a 41-25 victory over Geneva in a PAC game at Chuck Noll Field.

Senior quarterback Brady Walker threw for 221 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for a touchdown, while sophomore Ja’Tier Berkley had 92 yards rushing and a score, and sophomore D.J. Gray added 93 yards on the ground.

Junior Molayo Irefin added five receptions for 74 yards and a TD for SVC (2-4, 2-2).

Defensively, junior Derius May led the Bearcats with eight tackles and senior Ahmad Shaw had an interception.

Washington & Jefferson: Junior linebacker Justin Johns (Franklin Regional) had six tackles and two pass breakups but the Presidents fell 12-7 to Carnegie Mellon.

Waynesburg: Freshman Isaac Trout (Southmoreland) hauled in a 46-yard touchdown reception as the Yellow Jackets (3-3, 2-2) defeated Bethany, 34-17.

Men’s soccer

Cal (Pa.): Senior Jake Nebinski (Norwin) assisted a goal for the Vulcans in a 2-1 loss to Shippensburg, which scored the game-winner on an own goal.

When Cal fell to Mercyhurst, 4-0, freshman goalkeeper AJ Visco (Penn-Trafford) made a season-high six saves.

Grove City: Sophomore defender Luke Kimmich (Franklin Regional) had an assist for the Wolverines in a 4-2 win over Bethany. His brother, back-line mate Matt Kimmich (Franklin Regional) was recognized during the senior day win.

Lebanon Valley: Senior Zach Snider (Franklin Regional) scored two goals in a 7-1 win against Hood in Middle Atlantic Conference play.

Pitt-Greensburg: Freshman Caleb Yuricha (Norwin), sophomore Vinny Treonze and sophomore Lucas Killen (Penn-Trafford) all scored for UPG (7-3-4, 3-0-1) in a 3-0 win over Pitt-Bradford.

Junior Danny Rodgers earned the shutout in net.

Westminster: Grad student Tyler Caterino (Monessen) had a goal, his ninth of the season and 23rd of his career, in a 1-1 draw with Geneva.

Sophomore midfielder Lucas Toohey (Mt. Pleasant) had a goal and Caterino added an assist in the Titans’ 3-1 win over Waynesburg.

Women’s soccer

The Citadel: Grad midfielder Lexy Kendro (Norwin) scored her second goal of the season in a 3-2 loss to Mercer. She also has an assist this season.

Pitt-Greensburg: Senior Ashley Lucas already has put her stamp on the Pitt-Greensburg women’s soccer program. She has helped elevate the Bobcats into a perennial contender in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference.

Now, the go-to striker has a record to prove it.

Lucas scored a pair of goals in a 9-0 win over Pitt-Bradford to give her 50 for her career, breaking the program’s all-time mark of 48 set by UPG Hall of Famer Jen (McIntosh) Luciew.

Freshman Maya Wertelet added two goals in the win for UPG (10-3-1, 4-0).

Westminster: Sophomore midfielder Mackenzie Powell (Penn-Trafford) scored a goal and sophomore Brooke Horvath (Franklin Regional) added an assist as the Titans (9-3-1, 5-1 PAC) defeated Geneva, 3-0.