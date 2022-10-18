🌱 Carrollwood Village Celebrates 50 Years + Water Street Tampa Events





🎂 Tampa’s Carrollwood Village celebrating 50 years this month.

🚨 Several people in Hillsborough County have been charged with voter fraud by the new Election Crimes and Security unit created by Governor Ron Desantis.

🧺 Water Street Tampa is preparing to launch a number of community events starting this month.

Here are the top stories in Tampa today: 1. Newly appointed Hillsborough State Attorney Susan Lopez was previously recommended for removal in 2020 due to “continous issues” with her performance, according to a memo obtained by the Tampa Bay Times. Lopez was selected by Governor Ron DeSantis after he removed State Attorney Andrew Warren from office. Warren is currently suing DeSantis in court over his dismissal. (Subscription: Tampa Bay Times)

2. Tampa’s Carrollwood Village neighborhood is celebrating its 50th anniversary on Oct. 22 at Carrollwood Cultural Center located at 4537 Lowell Rd. The neighborhood boasts nearly 35,000 residents in what was once farmland and countryside. Guests can enjoy live music, food trucks, a petting zoo, bounces houses, games, and more. (83 Degrees Media) 3. Videos have been released of citizens in Hillsborough County being charged with voter fraud by Florida’s new Election Crimes and Security unit created by Governor Ron DeSantis. “Y’all put me in jail for something I didn’t even know nothing about,” said Tony Patterson as police officers took him into custody the morning of Aug. 18. The trials are currently underway. (WTSP)

4. Tampa Police Department (TPD) is investigating a shooting where a stray bullet hit a steel exterior door at Orange Grove Middle School around 9 a.m. on Monday. Tampa Police’s SpotShotter gunshot detection system alerted police of a shooting near the middle school. (Tampa Patch) 5. Water Street Tampa has a number of upcoming community events including a new European-style market at “Weekend on Water Street.” A number of planned art installations are also underway. “A Weekend on Water Street” kicks off Oct. 22 and Oct. 23 and the public is invited to experience life in the neighborhood. (That’s So Tampa) Today in Tampa: Florida Automation Expo at The Pavilion At George M. Steinbrenner Field. (8 a.m.)

Tampa General Hospital (TGH) said they are the first hospital in the U.S. to "offer a next-generation technology that recently received U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance." Barrigel is a material that provides a barrier between the prostate and rectum to protect the healthy tissue during radiation therapy treatment for prostate cancer. (Press Release Desk)

said they are the first hospital in the U.S. to “offer a next-generation technology that recently received U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance.” is a material that provides a barrier between the prostate and rectum to protect the healthy tissue . (Press Release Desk) Hillsborough County Public Schools shared: “our annual STEMtastic event at The Florida Aquarium is happening on October 27 ! This is the perfect opportunity to learn about the STEM choice and Magnet Programs available in Hillsborough County Public Schools, talk to school staff and participate in hands-on activities.” (Hillsborough County Public Schools via Facebook)

shared: “our annual at The Florida Aquarium is happening on ! This is the perfect opportunity to learn about the STEM choice and Magnet Programs available in Hillsborough County Public Schools, talk to school staff and participate in hands-on activities.” (Hillsborough County Public Schools via Facebook) A City of Tampa survey on Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) suggests that homeowners would use the change in zoning laws for Airbnb rentals and not for affordable housing. Only 1% of landlords said affordable housing was a concern. (Creative Loafing Tampa) More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

