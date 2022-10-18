🌱 La Casa De Los Trucos Celebrates 50 Years + South FL Goat Stolen





Hello all. It’s me, Carlos Hernandez, your host of the Miami Daily. Here’s all the local news you need to know right now. Today you’ll learn about…

🐐 A South Florida farm owner is asking whoever stole their 5-month-old goat to return it.

🗳️ Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist held events across South Florida on Monday as the general election approaches.

👻 La Casa De Los Trucos on Calle Ocho is celebrating 50 years in business. Today is Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce Day. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce was established in 1912 to represent business needs. There are now over 5,000 chambers in the United States. But first, today’s weather:

Cooler with a thunderstorm. High: 74 Low: 64. 📢 I’m looking for business owners and marketers in Miami who want to build awareness, connect with customers and increase sales.

I have a limited number of sponsorships available to introduce our Miami Daily readers to local businesses they need to know about. If that’s you, then I invite you to learn more and secure your spot now. Here are the top stories in Miami today:

1. A South Florida educational farm had their 5-month-old goat, Tonka, stolen early Saturday morning. Surveillance footage shows two suspects walking around the farm before grabbing the goat at around 1:30 a.m., according to the Miami Herald. The owner is begging whoever stole the goat to return it. (Free: Patch Miami, Subscription: Miami Herald) 2. Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist held a “Revive The Vote” rally on Monday morning with running mate Karla-Hernandez Mats. Crist’s stops came just a day after Gov. Ron DeSantis hit the area as well. Early voting starts for Miami-Dade and Broward counties on Oct. 24. (WSVN)

3. The new Broward County Supervisor of Elections Office has officially broke ground. Officials attended a ceremony at 2050 Spectrum Blvd. on Tuesday for the project, which is expected to be complete in 2024. (WPLG Local 10) 4. Miami Democratic state Sen. Annette Taddeo lambasted U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar after the Republican incumbent and former TV journalist said she helped create Spanish-language giants Telemundo and Univision, one of which was founded before Salazar was born. Taddeo responded tongue-in-cheek. The two are battling over Florida’s 27th Congressional District and are tied in the polls. (Florida Politics) 5. La Casa De Los Trucos on Calle Ocho, a long-running Halloween costume shop, is celebrating 50 years. The pandemic provided difficulties for retailers including the local shop. The store has expanded hours during the entire month of October. (NBC Miami) Today in Miami: Take And Make Craft Club at Lakes Of The Meadow Branch Library. (9:30 a.m.)

at Lakes Of The Meadow Branch Library. (9:30 a.m.) Tai Chi at The Garden at Miami Beach Botanical Garden. (10 a.m.)

at Miami Beach Botanical Garden. (10 a.m.) Whiskey Pairing Dinner at The Biltmore Hotel Coral Gables. (6:30 p.m.)

at The Biltmore Hotel Coral Gables. (6:30 p.m.) SLS Brickell Hotel Comedy Night . (9 p.m.)

. (9 p.m.) Bar Crawl Miami at Pilo’s Tequila Garden. (10 p.m.) From my notebook:

City of Miami shared: “Chairwoman and District 5 Commissioner Christine King is teaming up with FIU Medicine to provide f ree mammogram screenings and follow-up diagnostic services in City of Miami’s District 5.” (Twitter)

shared: “Chairwoman and District 5 Commissioner Christine King is teaming up with FIU Medicine to provide in City of Miami’s District 5.” (Twitter) Miami-Dade Public Library System shared: “Local history meets horror during out next Voices from Florida! Join us at the Main Library this Saturday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. for an engaging discussion with FIU Librarian Eduardo Fojo about four fright films made in and around South Florida.” (Miami-Dade Public Library System via Facebook)

shared: “Local history meets horror during out next Voices from Florida! Join us at the Main Library this for an engaging discussion with FIU Librarian Eduardo Fojo about four fright films made in and around South Florida.” (Miami-Dade Public Library System via Facebook) “Romeo and Juliet” is coming to Miami City Ballet from Oct. 21 to Nov. 13. Tickets are now on-sale. (Miami City Ballet) More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news! Featured businesses: Events: Miami Beach Bandshell Tribute to Norman M. Giller FAIA Features Free Concert (October 20)

Breast Ultrasound Screening Coming Direct to You! (October 21)

4th Annual Unicorn Ambition Conference (October 21)

Bizet y la Cucarachita: Family Fun Concert (October 23)

Add your event Announcements: Now you’re in the loop and ready to head out the door on this Wednesday! I’ll see you soon.

— Carlos Hernandez About me: Hello my name is Carlos Hernandez and I am a food writer with over 10 years of experience in the industry. I write the food blog Carlos Eats (http://www.carloseats.com) and also contribute to several newspapers and magazines with food-related blogs and articles. Have a news tip or suggestion for an upcoming Miami Daily? Contact me at carlosreportsnews@gmail.com





