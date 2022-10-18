2 teens, toddler attacked by pit bulls on Staten Island; 2 people in custody

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) — Three people, including a toddler, were hospitalized after being attacked by pit bulls on Staten Island Tuesday afternoon.

Police say eight dogs jumped from the window of a home at 250 York Avenue in the New Brighton section and bit a 2-year-old girl, 13-year-old boy and a 19-year-old woman in their legs.

“I seen the guy with his leg bit up and then a child also with her arm bleeding, and then a teenager as well,” Elizabeth Adames said.

The victims were all taken to Richmond University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the recovered a total of 10 dogs. Six adult dogs were taken to the Animal Care Center in Brooklyn, while four puppies were taken to the Animal Care Center in Staten Island.

Two persons of interest were taken into custody and charges are pending against them.

