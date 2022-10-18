30% of Ukraine’s power stations destroyed by strikes; Zelenskyy urges troops to take more Russian prisoners

Ukraine receives 2 billion euros in financial aid from Europe
Ukraine received 2 billion euros in financial aid from the European Union ($1.96 billion), part of a 5 billion euro macro-financial loan package.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the bloc in a tweet, saying, “Grateful to [EU] President @vonderleyen for support,” referring to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. “We count on ASAP implementation of the full program – €9 billion. This is a crucial contribution to financial stability & our victory.”
Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal also thanked the EU, saying, “The additional financial resource will help to cover urgent budgetary expenses, in particular for the social and humanitarian spheres.”
— Natasha Turak
Bodies of five children exhumed in Lyman, Donetsk region
GP: Donetsk Region Death Toll: Forensics carry a body of one of 55 dead Ukrainian soldiers buried in one mass grave at a cemetery near Lyman, Donetsk region, on October 11, 2022.
Sergey Bobok | AFP | Getty Images
The bodies of five children have been exhumed in the eastern Ukrainian city of Lyman, in the Donetsk province, which had been occupied by Russian forces in early October.
They were three girls and two boys between the ages of one and 14 who appeared to have died from shrapnel injuries, Ukraine’s defense ministry said.
Hundreds of bodies have been found in mass graves in and around the towns and cities that Russian troops occupied and later left, Ukrainian and United Nations officials say. The existence of these graves and the civilian bodies found in them has been well-documented, and Ukraine’s government as well as international rights organizations are in the process of conducting investigations into war crimes committed by Russia.
— Natasha Turak
Ukraine’s foreign minister proposes cutting ties with Iran
A drone flies over Kyiv during an attack on October 17, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Sergei Supinsky | Afp | Getty Images
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has sent a proposal to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to cut diplomatic ties with Iran, based on evidence that Tehran has supplied lethal drones to Russia.
The Shahed-136 unmanned aerial vehicles are Iranian-made and have been increasingly used by Russia to strike at civilian and critical infrastructure in Ukraine, particularly in the capital Kyiv.
Iran officially denies providing Russia with the drones, but U.S. officials say the first shipment was delivered to Russia in August.
Despite Tehran’s denials, Kyiv says this makes Iran fully responsible for the destruction and death caused by the drone attacks across Ukraine.
Kuleba has also asked EU foreign ministers to sanction Iran for helping Russia “carry out terror against Ukrainians.”
— Natasha Turak
Kyiv mayor urges residents to use less water, electricity amid power outages
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko surveys the site of a missile strike in the Shevchenkivskyi district on April 29, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.
John Moore | Getty Images
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko is urging residents to restrict their water and electricity use after Russian strikes hit critical energy facilities across Ukraine.
“In Kyiv, as a result of rocket attacks by Russian barbarians, two critical infrastructure facilities were damaged. Emergency and rescue services are working on the ground,” Klitschko said in a Telegram post.
“Currently, the provision of electricity and water supply services is partially limited in many houses on the left bank of the capital … I appeal to all Kyiv residents to save electricity as much as possible. For residents who have low pressure in the water supply network – save water as much as possible now,” Klitschko said.
He added that work was in progress to “stabilize the situation.”
Several Russian strikes hit power stations in Kyiv on Tuesday morning, Ukrainian officials said. At least three major cities in the country are experiencing power outages.
— Natasha Turak
30% of Ukraine’s power stations destroyed by Russian strikes in roughly a week, Zelenskyy says
Smoke rises over Kharkiv’s western outskirts as firefighters put out the fire after a Russian rocket attack hit an electric power station in Kharkiv, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, on Sept. 12, 2022.
Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
A whopping 30% of Ukraine’s power stations have been destroyed by Russian strikes in the past eight days, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in the wake of fresh Russian attacks on the country’s critical energy infrastructure.
This has resulted in widespread blackouts across the country, with three major cities, including Kyiv, experiencing power outages.
“Another kind of Russian terrorist attacks: targeting energy & critical infrastructure,” Zelensky wrote in a tweet. “Since Oct 10, 30% of Ukraine’s power stations have been destroyed, causing massive blackouts across the country. No space left for negotiations with Putin’s regime.”
— Natasha Turak
Danish police say ‘powerful explosions’ caused Nord Stream gas leaks
Climate scientists described the shocking images of gas spewing to the surface of the Baltic Sea as a “reckless release” of greenhouse gas emissions that, if deliberate, “amounts to an environmental crime.”
Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
Danish police said a preliminary investigation found that “powerful explosions” on two Russian gas pipelines sent gas spewing into the Baltic Sea.
The findings appeared to be similar to a crime scene investigation carried out by Sweden’s national security service earlier this month, which reinforced suspicions of “gross sabotage.”
A flurry of detonations on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines on Sept. 26 caused what might be the single largest release of methane in history. The explosions triggered four gas leaks at four locations — two in Denmark’s exclusive economic zone and two in Sweden’s exclusive economic zone.
Danish police said it was not possible to say when the investigation was likely to be completed.
— Sam Meredith
Air strikes reported in several Ukrainian cities
Police officers stand guard in a street after a drone attack in Kyiv on Oct. 17, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Sergei Supinsky | Afp | Getty Images
Air strikes have been reported in several Ukrainian cities, prompting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to accuse Russia of terrorizing and killing civilians.
Zelenskyy said via Telegram that one person had been killed in a missile strike on a residential building in Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine.
“Ukraine is under fire by the occupiers. They continue to do what they do best – terrorize and kill civilians,” Zelenskyy said, according to Reuters. “The terrorist state will not change anything for itself with such actions. It will only confirm its destructive and murderous essence, for which it will certainly be held to account.”
Meanwhile, Maria Avdeeva, a security analyst from Kharkiv, described the latest barrage of air strikes as a “massive attack on energy infrastructure facilities.”
Avdeeva reported three strikes on an energy facility in the Desnyansky district of Kyiv, two strikes at an energy infrastructure facility in Dnipro in central Ukraine and no electricity or water supplies in Zhytomyr in the north.
CNBC has not been able to independently verify this report.
— Sam Meredith
Zelenskyy urges Ukrainian forces to take more Russian prisoners
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the country’s forces to take more Russian prisoners in order to help free more Ukrainian troops.
His comments come shortly after Kyiv and Moscow carried out the largest prisoner swap of the war to date, exchanging a total of 218 detainees, including 108 Ukrainian women.
“I am grateful to all involved for this success, and I also thank all those who replenish our exchange fund, who ensure the capture of enemies,” Zelenskyy said during his evening address to the nation.
“The more Russian prisoners we have, the sooner we will be able to free our heroes. Every Ukrainian warrior, every frontline commander should remember this,” he added.
— Sam Meredith
Russian plane crash death toll rises to 13
The chassis of a Sukhoi Su-34 military jet sticks out of a partially destroyed nine-storey apartment building after it crashed in the courtyard of a residential area in the town of Yeysk in southwestern Russia on October 17, 2022.
Stringer | Afp | Getty Images
A senior Russian health official said 13 people were killed after a Russian fighter plane crashed into a nine-story residential building in the southern Russian town of Yeysk, according to Russian news agency Interfax.
The wreckage of a Sukhoi Su-34 military jet lie at the crash site in the courtyard of a residential area in the town of Yeysk in southwestern Russia on October 17, 2022.
Stringer | Afp | Getty Images
Videos and images published on social media on Monday showed a large fireball erupting from a residential building in the resort town, near the border with Ukraine.
Alexei Kuznetsov, Russian assistant health minister, told the news agency that 13 people had died as a result of the crash, including three children.
The fragment of a Sukhoi Su-34 military jet is seen at the crash site in the courtyard of a residential area in the town of Yeysk in southwestern Russia on October 18, 2022.
Stringer | Afp | Getty Images
EU approves Ukraine training mission, arms funds
High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell speaks during a news conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium, February 27, 2022.
Stephanie Lecocq | Reuters
The European Union approved a military training mission in Europe for thousands of Ukrainian troops and to provide around 500 million euros ($486 million) in extra funds to help buy weapons for the war-torn country.
The mission, which will have a headquarters in Brussels and be under the command of French naval officer Vice Adm. Herve Blejean, will initially run for two years with a budget of almost 107 million euros ($104 million).
EU headquarters said in a statement that the mission’s aim is to allow the Ukrainian armed forces to “effectively conduct military operations,” so that Ukraine can “defend its territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, effectively exercise its sovereignty and protect civilians.”
It said that the EU will provide “individual, collective and specialized training.” Countries that aren’t part of the bloc will be allowed to take part in the training effort. The aim initially is to train about 15,000 Ukrainian troops, chiefly in Poland and Germany
— Associated Press
Additional 4 million children pushed into poverty due to Russia’s war, UNICEF says
A child waits on the train to Poland at the central train station on April 11, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine.
Joe Raedle | Getty Images
Russia’s monthslong war in Ukraine coupled with rising inflation has pushed more of the world’s children into poverty, according to a new report by UNICEF.
UNICEF, the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund, says an additional four million children across eastern Europe and Central Asia have been pushed into poverty, a 19% increase since 2021.
“Beyond the obvious horrors of war – the killing and maiming of children, mass displacement – the economic consequences of the war in Ukraine are having a devastating impact on children across eastern Europe and Central Asia,” said Afshan Khan, UNICEF Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia.
“Children all over the region are being swept up in this war’s terrible wake. If we don’t support these children and families now, the steep rise in child poverty will almost certainly result in lost lives, lost learning, and lost futures,” Khan added.
— Amanda Macias
Kyiv and Moscow carry out largest prisoner swap of the war so far
This handout picture taken ad released by Ukrainian presidential chief of staff, Andriy Yermak on October 17, 2022 shows freed Ukrainian female prisoners posing for a picture after their exchange in an unknown location in Ukraine. Ukraine announced had swapped more than 100 prisoners with Russia in what it said was the first all-female exchange with Moscow after nearly eight months of war.
Str | AFP | Getty Images
Moscow and Kyiv carried out one of the biggest prisoner swaps of the war so far, exchanging a total of 218 detainees, including 108 Ukrainian women, officials from both sides said.
Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian president’s staff, said there were 12 civilians among the freed women.
“It was the first completely female exchange,” he wrote on the Telegram messaging app, adding that 37 of the women had been captured after Russian forces took the giant Azovstal steelworks in the port city of Mariupol in May.
Separately, Ukraine’s interior ministry said some of the women had been in jail since 2019 after being detained by pro-Moscow authorities in eastern regions. Earlier, the Russian-appointed head of one of the regions said Kyiv was freeing 80 civilian sailors and 30 military personnel.
Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) walk after a swap, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in an unknown location, Ukraine October 17, 2022.
Andriy Yermak | Ukraine’s Presidential Office via Telegram | via Reuters
Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) look out of a bus window, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, as they arrive in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine October 17, 2022.
Stringer | Reuters
Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) react, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, as they arrive in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine October 17, 2022.
Ukrainian Presidential Press Service | via Reuters
Ukrainian prisoner of war (POWs) reacts, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, as she arrives in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine October 17, 2022.
Ukrainian Presidential Press Service | via Reuters
Ukrainian prisoner of war (POWs) reacts, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, as she arrives in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine October 17, 2022.
Stringer | Reuters
A Ukrainian prisoner of war (POWs) reacts, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, as she arrives in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine October 17, 2022.
Ukrainian Presidential Press Service | via Reuters
Read CNBC’s previous live coverage here:
Source link