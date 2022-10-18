30% of Ukraine’s power stations destroyed by strikes; Zelenskyy urges troops to take more Russian prisoners

GP: Donetsk Region Death Toll: Forensics carry a body of one of 55 dead Ukrainian soldiers buried in one mass grave at a cemetery near Lyman, Donetsk region, on October 11, 2022.

The bodies of five children have been exhumed in the eastern Ukrainian city of Lyman, in the Donetsk province, which had been occupied by Russian forces in early October.

They were three girls and two boys between the ages of one and 14 who appeared to have died from shrapnel injuries, Ukraine’s defense ministry said.

Hundreds of bodies have been found in mass graves in and around the towns and cities that Russian troops occupied and later left, Ukrainian and United Nations officials say. The existence of these graves and the civilian bodies found in them has been well-documented, and Ukraine’s government as well as international rights organizations are in the process of conducting investigations into war crimes committed by Russia.

— Natasha Turak