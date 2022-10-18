41 Behind The Scenes Pics Of “The House Of Dragon” Cast That I’m Obsessed With And You Will Be Too

1.
A lovely mother and father moment with their children and also children-in-law:
2.
Three generations on a couch:
3.
Daemon, Rhaenyra, Luke, and Alicent not fighting:
4.
Otto being one cool dude:
5.
Rhaenyra and Criston giggling:
6.
Qarl and Laenor being happy:
7.
Daemon and his happy family, with no death in sight:
8.
The Harwins having a nice time over some beers:
9.
A regular ol’ boys night out with Erryck, Aemond, Criston, Aegon, and Arryck.
10.
Viserys showing off his really good skin:
11.
And his rocker skills:
12.
All the people, drama free:
13.
A nephew and his favorite uncle:
14.
A chill council member moment:
15.
Rhaenyra and Alicent IRL showing love:
16.
And the two of them on the Firon Frone:
17.
Viserys with some Tupperware on the Iron Throne:
18.
Three knights, one pic:
19.
A selfie from the bathroom at the Red Keep:
20.
Laughing about usurping, probably:
22.
The kids getting along:
23.
And another one, because they love each other so much:
24.
A negroni, spagliato…with prosecco in it:
25.
Helaena probably murmering into her snack:
26.
Friends to enemies in their robes:
27.
Two totally good guys:
28.
Vaemond loving on his grand-niece:
29.
The Velaryon boys and girls:
30.
Criston catching some z’s:
31.
And the long-haired Lannister twin doing the same:
32.
Luke and Jace with their modern devices:
33.
The Cargyll twins having some downtime:
35.
Casual dragon riding:
36.
A dad and son selfie:
37.
Lord Corlys getting ready for battle:
38.
A candid moment between brothers:
40.
Alicent and Rheanyra welcoming you to King’s Landing:
41.
And finally, some silly and goofy fun among enemies:
In conclusion: this cast for president! Bye.
