41 Behind The Scenes Pics Of “The House Of Dragon” Cast That I’m Obsessed With And You Will Be Too


1.

A lovely mother and father moment with their children and also children-in-law:

2.

Three generations on a couch:

3.

Daemon, Rhaenyra, Luke, and Alicent not fighting:

4.

Otto being one cool dude:

5.

Rhaenyra and Criston giggling:

6.

Qarl and Laenor being happy:

7.

Daemon and his happy family, with no death in sight:

8.

The Harwins having a nice time over some beers:

9.

A regular ol’ boys night out with Erryck, Aemond, Criston, Aegon, and Arryck.

10.

Viserys showing off his really good skin:

11.

And his rocker skills:

12.

All the people, drama free:

13.

A nephew and his favorite uncle:

14.

A chill council member moment:

15.

Rhaenyra and Alicent IRL showing love:

16.

And the two of them on the Firon Frone:

17.

Viserys with some Tupperware on the Iron Throne:

18.

Three knights, one pic:

19.

A selfie from the bathroom at the Red Keep:

20.

Laughing about usurping, probably:

22.

The kids getting along:

23.

And another one, because they love each other so much:

24.

A negroni, spagliato…with prosecco in it:

25.

Helaena probably murmering into her snack:

26.

Friends to enemies in their robes:

27.

Two totally good guys:

28.

Vaemond loving on his grand-niece:

29.

The Velaryon boys and girls:

30.

Criston catching some z’s:

31.

And the long-haired Lannister twin doing the same:

32.

Luke and Jace with their modern devices:

33.

The Cargyll twins having some downtime:

35.

Casual dragon riding:

36.

A dad and son selfie:

37.

Lord Corlys getting ready for battle:

38.

A candid moment between brothers:

40.

Alicent and Rheanyra welcoming you to King’s Landing:

41.

And finally, some silly and goofy fun among enemies:

In conclusion: this cast for president! Bye.



