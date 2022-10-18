Categories
Entertainment

7 best new movies you should watch this week on Netflix, HBO Max and more (Oct. 18-22)


Big stars and massive true stories headline the seven new movies to watch this week. And this week somewhat feels like a reprieve from all the horror movies and shows we’ve seen populate the best streaming services as of late.

The biggest Netflix movie of the week is The School for Good and Evil, the latest from director/producer Paul Feig. Here, we get a much more fashionable version of Hogwarts, where Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington and Michelle Yeoh play teachers training the future heroes and villains of the world.



