Amazon Prime gets free bonus this week Sky and BT users pay extra for





Hot on the heels of the recent Prime Day sales, Amazon is offering its members another great reason to subscribe to Prime this week. That’s all thanks to the service offering the option to watch premium Premier League football – including the blockbuster Tottenham vs Manchester United clash – at no extra charge.

That’s great if you already pay for Prime but don’t worry if you’re not a subscriber as Amazon continues to offer its free trial which means you can watch without paying a penny. Yes, you can sign up today and get a whole month without reaching for the credit card. Sound good? You can sign up for Prime here. Here is the full list of games being shown on Amazon Prime Video this week… Brighton vs Nottingham Forest – 7.30pm on Tuesday Crystal Palace vs Wolves – 8.15pm on Tuesday Bournemouth vs Southampton – 7.30pm on Wednesday Brentford vs Chelsea – 7.30pm on Wednesday

Liverpool vs West Ham – 7.30pm on Wednesday Newcastle vs Everton – 7.30pm on Wednesday Manchester United vs Tottenham – 8.15pm on Wednesday Fulham vs Aston Villa – 7.30pm on Thursday Leicester City vs Leeds – 8.15pm on Thursday The clash between Arsenal and Manchester City was meant to air this week as well on Prime Video but unfortunately has been postponed although you will also be able to tune into the EPL games being shown on Tuesday, October 18, Wednesday, October 19 and Thursday, October 20.

The Premier League matches being shown on Prime Video this week are the first batch of games that will be broadcast on Amazon’s service, instead of on BT Sport and Sky Sports. On Boxing Day Prime Video will also show all of the 10 Premier League games taking place the day after Christmas. Among the games that will be shown on Prime Video over the festive period include Arsenal vs West Ham, Aston Villa vs Liverpool, Chelsea vs Bournemouth and Leeds vs Manchester City.

Along with watching football, that 30-day free trial also offers speedy Prime delivery, boxsets such as the new Lord of the Rings shows as well as every single James Bond movie and millions of songs via Amazon Music and much more. If you sign-up for a free Amazon Prime trial to watch any of the Premier League games being broadcast on the service just remember auto-renew will kick in by default. So if you don’t want to be charged a single penny after your Amazon Prime free trial has finished make sure you cancel before then.