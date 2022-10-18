Apple restored Russian social network VKontakte to the App Store

Apple has reinstated the apps made by the Russian technology group VK on the App Store after the company provided proof that it’s not “majority owned or controlled by a sanctioned entity” (via The Guardian ). The company removed the VK-owned social network VKontakte , email app Mail.ru, and others last month in response to sanctions the UK put on the financial institutions that own the Russian firm.

“The apps from this developer were removed from the App Store, as required by law, after multiple requests were made to the developer to provide documentation to verify that they were not in violation of UK sanctions,” Apple spokesperson Peter Ajemian said in an emailed statement to The Verge. “Subsequent to the removal, the developer has provided the requisite information verifying that they are not majority owned or controlled by a sanctioned entity. Thus, the apps have been reinstated to the App Store.”