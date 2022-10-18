Apple today seeded the release candidate version of watchOS 9.1 update to developers ahead of an expected public release on Monday, October 24 alongside iOS 16.1. The new beta comes one week after Apple released the fifth watchOS 9.1 beta.



To install ‌watchOS 9.1, developers will need to download the configuration profile from the Apple Developer Center. Once installed, ‌watchOS 9.1‌ can be downloaded through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software update. To update to new software, an Apple Watch needs to have 50 percent battery life, it must be placed on the charger, and it needs to be in range of the ‌‌iPhone‌‌.

Apple’s release notes for the update are as follows: