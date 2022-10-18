Apple’s iPad finally gets an upgrade… just don’t look at the price





The basic and most popular iPad Apple has ever made has just received a blockbuster makeover with a new design, better screen and much faster processor. This is its biggest-ever upgrade but with a starting price of £499, it’s also making things much more expensive. The older 9th Generation version, which Apple still sells, starts from just £369 making this latest model almost £150 more.

So is it worth all that extra cash? On paper, it certainly looks impressive with the new 10th Gen iPad getting a stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina screen which now features smaller bezels and no sign of the Touch ID fingerprint scanner. Instead, there’s a fully immersive edge-to-edge display with users now unlocking the device via a sensor on the side-mounted power button. Along with that better viewing experience, there’s also Apple’s supremely powerful A14 Bionic chip which should mean users have no problems playing games or editing video on the move. In fact, Apple is boasting that this chip will deliver a 20 percent increase in CPU performance and 10 percent improvement in graphics over the previous generation.

Other upgrades coming to this latest tablet include full 5G data speeds and it’s compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 internet signal which will help improve downloads. For anyone who loves snapping photos on their tablet, there’s an improved rear camera that now shoots movies in 4K and the front-facing snapper now gets Apple’s clever Center Stage, which automatically pans and zooms to keep users in view as they move around on video calls. Dual microphones have also been included with them working in unison with the cameras. Apple says this helps to minimise distracting background noise when making those weekend calls to family and friends. Finally, there’s good news for those that want their tablet to be more like a laptop with the new iPad Gen 10 now compatible with Apple’s Magic Keyboard case. This accessory not only features a full backlit keyboard but also a mouse which makes things feel far more like a PC.

“We’re so excited to bring the completely redesigned iPad to our most advanced iPad lineup ever,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “With a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, powerful A14 Bionic chip, a first-ever landscape front camera, fast wireless connectivity, USB-C, and support for incredible accessories like the new Magic Keyboard Folio, the new iPad delivers more value, more versatility — and is simply more fun.” If that £499 price hasn’t put you off, the new iPad is available to order starting today, with availability in stores beginning Wednesday, October 26. Apple is launching this device in a number of new colours which include blue, pink, yellow, and silver. If you are feeling very flush and want the very best iPad ever then Apple has also refreshed its Pro models as well. These premium tablets now feature the ludicrously powerful M2 chip – that’s the same brains that feature in the latest MacBooks. Apple says this will turbocharge performance with the new iPad Pros performing some tasks around 40 percent faster than the previous generation.

Powered by the new iPad Pro and iPadOS 16, there’s a new hover feature that lets the Apple Pencil scribble on the screen without actually touching it. This will allow users to see a preview of their mark before they make it and also sketch and illustrate with greater precision. Finally, the new iPad Pro supports the fastest Wi-Fi 6E connection which can cope with downloads in excess of 2.3Gbps. That’s fast enough to download a full HD movie in under 20 seconds. Now the all-important price. Things start from £899 for the 11-inch iPad Pro or £1249 for the larger 12.9-inch model. Both will be available from October 26 with pre-orders open from today.