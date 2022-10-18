Call of Duty and More Activision Multiplayer Games to Feature AI-Generated Music in Future

There’s a lot of stress on the usage of advanced technology going forward, in almost every field these days. Gaming industry is also no exception to this growing trend. Especially when it comes to the inevitable presence of AI (artificial intelligence). Now Call of Duty publisher Activision Blizzard is set to take things even further in terms of how AI can influence online multiplayer gaming experience.

New reports have revealed that Activision Blizzard has recently filed for a patent. And along with Call of Duty, this is expected to affect all the multiplayer titles from the company in the near future.

Activision files patent to generate very unique AI-based music in Call of Duty and its other multiplayer games

As reported by Exputer, Activision recently filed for a patent to secure the method of generating in-game music. Simply put, they want the AI to create soundtracks on their own during the multiplayer games, being unique to each player, by understanding their given situation and status.

If brought to fruition, Activision Blizzard will end up offering a surprising experience to the players in all of its online titles, including Call of Duty. Just imagine getting an impressive tune into your ears after scoring a hard-earned kill in a match!

Without a doubt, it will be possible due to the immensely growing machine learning abilities. All the prominent companies these days rely a lot on AI to deliver an additional boost in popular titles. Thus, having a support of AI in creating mesmerizing soundtracks during online games is definitely a catchy idea.

Speaking of the patent, then it’s titled ‘Systems and Methods for Dynamically Generating and Modulating Music Based on Gaming Events, Player Profiles and/or Player Reactions’.

Going by the description of the patent, then the AI will work by acquiring the player data and event data and classifying them into into two or more profiles. “The music clip is then generated by identifying a mood based on one of the two or more event profiles.”

It will be interesting to see it in action if Activision is able to get the patent approved eventually. What are your thoughts on this major news? Let us know in the comments down below.

