Cardi B Gave This 10-Minute Jalapeño Dip A Rave Review, And After Trying It Myself, I Totally Agree

I grabbed a tasting spoon to try the finished avocado jalapeño dip right out of the blender, in case I wanted to customize it further — the beauty of dips is that you can adjust it to your liking. However, that was not needed. As soon as the first taste hit my tongue, I froze. The first thing I tasted was a hint of sour cream, which already won me over. Immediately following, a wave of freshness swept over me as the cilantro flavor and lime zest crept in. There was a heat to the dip from the jalapeños for sure, but it was a tingly kind of heat. I couldn’t stop eating the dip in the same way that you can’t just have one Hot Cheeto. The heat, creaminess, and fresh feeling of the dip won me over. I immediately understood why Cardi B loved this dip. It wasn’t just okay. It was okurrrrrttt — yes, I did use that wrong. But you still know what I mean.