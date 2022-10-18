Cardi B Gave This 10-Minute Jalapeño Dip A Rave Review, And After Trying It Myself, I Totally Agree

Cardi B just celebrated her 30th birthday, and I can’t help but wonder if she served her favorite avocado jalapeño dip at any of her smaller close-knit celebrations. She first raved about the recipe created by Mexican American home cook Alfredo Garcia at the beginning of this year, and it was an instant hit! Now, it’s making the rounds again on TikTok. So, I was stoked to try the Cardi-approved dip this time around.
Before we dive in, it’s worth noting that using the quantities Cardi calls for in her video will produce a whole lot of dip. Like, enough dip to feed an army. I halved the recipe and found that it still made more than enough for a small crowd of people, but if you’d like to make a Cardi-sized batch — see photo of her blender (and nails) below for reference — go ahead and double the quantities in the ingredients I listed.
To make Cardi’s dip, you’ll need a countertop blender and these ingredients: 1 8-ounce block of cream cheese, 1 1/2 cups of sour cream, 1 avocado, 1 10-ounce can of pickled jalapeños, the juice of 2 limes, 1/2 bunch of fresh cilantro, 1 tablespoon of black pepper, 1/2 tablespoon of garlic powder, and 1/2 tablespoon of chicken bouillon. Oh, and make sure to snag your favorite bag of chips to serve the dip with!
Before I jumped into making the dip, I poured myself a shot of tequila because I’m not where I want to be in life — follow along if you feel the same, and keep it to yourself if you don’t. Life is hard, but this creamy avocado jalapeño dip isn’t! The ‘hardest’ part is prepping the ingredients, so let’s get to that.
STEP #1: Wash, pat dry, and roughly chop half of a cilantro bunch. If your blender is strong and large enough, you can skip out on chopping it. But if you too don’t have a huge blender, chop! The stems pack a lot of flavor, so I didn’t bother separating the leaves from them.
STEP #2: Cut your avocado, then scoop it out from the skin. If your blender isn’t as strong as it used to be, help it out and slice (or chop) your avocado.
STEP #3: Cut your limes in half so you can squeeze the juice out of ’em. You can either squeeze them now into a bowl and set aside, or squeeze them directly into the blender in a bit.
STEP #4: Time to start adding the ingredients to your blender! I started with the cilantro because my blender loads upside down from the bottom. If you own a countertop blender that you can drop your ingredients in, you may want to start with the cream cheese so that it’s closest to the blade, but the order isn’t crucial. Eventually, it’s all going to blend.
STEP# 5: Slide in your cream cheese. As you can see, it was so slick that it slipped right out of my hand (I should call him).
STEP #6: Scoop in the 1 1/2 cups of sour cream. I tried to be precise and measure it out, and it got pretty messy. I liked it.
STEP #7: Next, add in the jalapeños. I used about 3/4 of a 10-ounce can. You can include or exclude the pickled carrots if there’s any in your can. Cardi B dumped in her whole can along with the carrots, while I only included the jalapeños and the pickling liquid. If you’ve got a problem with that, then I’ll have to quote Cardi here: “Suck my dick,” she said.
STEP #8: Add your avocado.
And if you’ve got a sick manicure going on, this is a nice time to take a quick breath and enjoy your nail job. I mean, check out Cardi’s claws! It’s probably a little harder to cook with long nails, but damn, did she look sharp doing it. Okay, carry on.
STEP #9: Squeeze the juice out of your limes straight into the blender, or add in the juice if you pre-pressed them.
STEP #10: Top off with 1 tablespoon of pepper, 1/2 tablespoon of garlic powder, and 1/2 tablespoon of chicken bouillon (Cardi B specifically called out the Knorr brand).
Pre-blend, your dip will probably look something like this. I gave mine a good shake to mix the ingredients so my blender wouldn’t have to work so hard. I’m such a good person.
STEP #11: Finally, blend it all together…and the dip is done! You just made the Cardi-approved avocado jalapeño dip! As she likes to put it: Eeeoooooww. I enjoyed how easy this was.
All that was left to do was pour the avocado jalapeño dip into a bowl or two (or several) and enjoy. Even though I halved the recipe, I had more than enough avocado jalapeño dip for me, myself, and I — about 8 cups to be more precise. If you have a smaller blender like a Magic Bullet, I’d recommend following 1/4 of the original recipe, but if you do follow half like I did, you’ll likely need to do it in two batches because of space. Always try to avoid over-packing a blender.
Here’s the done dip. On top is Cardi’s version, and on the bottom is mine. I honestly can’t tell the difference! Except one was made on the marble kitchen island of a million dollar mansion, and one was made on a faux-wood rolling table purchased from Facebook marketplace — deep down, we’re both “regular degular shmegulars.” I was mesmerized by the creamy texture of the dip, and I was eager to judge its taste!
I grabbed a tasting spoon to try the finished avocado jalapeño dip right out of the blender, in case I wanted to customize it further — the beauty of dips is that you can adjust it to your liking. However, that was not needed. As soon as the first taste hit my tongue, I froze. The first thing I tasted was a hint of sour cream, which already won me over. Immediately following, a wave of freshness swept over me as the cilantro flavor and lime zest crept in. There was a heat to the dip from the jalapeños for sure, but it was a tingly kind of heat. I couldn’t stop eating the dip in the same way that you can’t just have one Hot Cheeto. The heat, creaminess, and fresh feeling of the dip won me over. I immediately understood why Cardi B loved this dip. It wasn’t just okay. It was okurrrrrttt — yes, I did use that wrong. But you still know what I mean.
Of course, I tried it with chips after. And the zest from the cilantro and lime tasted even more bomb with my blue corn tortilla chips. I’m convinced this avocado jalapeño dip would add a nice kick and go well with anything. Honestly, I even liked it right off my finger. What makes this dip even more appealing is that it’s incredibly easy to make — you pretty much just drop the six main ingredients into the blender, add the seasonings, and blend. On my second go, I was able to make the dip in about 10 minutes. I love a good quickie recipe.
Check out Cardi B’s TikTok trying the avocado jalapeño dip here. It’s definitely worth the watch — can someone give her a cooking show already? And special shoutout to home cook Alfredo Garcia for pulling an Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-off and creating a dip that everyone could get behind. You rock! I totally get why Cardi co-signed your kitchen creation.
What’s your opinion of the Cardi-approved avocado jalapeño dip? If you end up making it, or have already done so, let me know how you like it in the comments.
Source link