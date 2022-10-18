Today we’re tracking two different deals on Amazon, including all-time low prices on the M1 MacBook Air and steep discounts on a few AirTag accessories, available from just $9.00.

M1 MacBook Air

Apple’s 2020 256GB M1 MacBook Air has hit the all-time low price of $799.00 today on Amazon, down from $999.00. This price is only available on Amazon as of writing, and all three colors of Space Gray, Silver, and Gold are on sale.

This notebook is now about two years old, and there is a newer M2 MacBook Air that launched in the middle of 2022. The cheapest you’ll currently find the M2 MacBook Air starts at $1,099.00 for 256GB, so anyone okay with a previous generation model can save a lot of money with the M1 era notebook.

AirTag Accessories

We’re also tracking solid deals on a few AirTag accessories on Amazon, starting at just $9.00 for the AirTag Loop. You can get this one in Electric Orange and Capri Blue at this price, which is the best price we’ve ever seen.

Secondly, the AirTag Leather Key Ring is $19.00 in California Poppy and Meyer Lemon, down from $35.00. This is another record low price, and both colors are in stock and ready to ship directly from Amazon.

